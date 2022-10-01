Dear New Cal Students,

Welcome readers! The following list is intended for anyone interested in a great selection of recommended readings, but it’s especially for those of you who will be coming to UC Berkeley as new students in the Fall of 2022.

Each year, Cal’s community of faculty, staff, and students offer the incoming first-year and transfer classes a few suggestions of compelling readings centered around a shared theme. This year’s theme: Illuminating Communities. On the list below, you’ll find a wide variety of fiction and nonfiction, personal histories and natural histories, and persuasive and reflective pieces that examine a myriad of communities from our past and present and invite us to see them anew or to hear their stories for the first time. We hope you’ll find something on this list that appeals to you, and encourage you to seek out the book(s) in Berkeley’s extensive library collections.

Whether you’re an insider or outsider to a given community, what you’ll find on this list are stories that entertain and provoke, and readings that can enlarge our understanding, knowledge, and empathy. These things are especially important now as we emerge from the shadows of the pandemic having been reminded of the many ways in which we, and our myriad communities, are interconnected.